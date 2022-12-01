McKenzie Rebels battle Clay County Friday for state championship

The undefeated McKenzie Rebels face Clay County Friday afternoon in Chattanooga for the Class 1A State Football Championship.

McKenzie is (14-0) entering Friday’s championship game, and Coach Wade Comer tells Thunderbolt Radio News about how his team has approached this week under the leadership of his 14 senior players.

(AUDIO)

Coach Comer tells us about Clay County…

(AUDIO)

And the coach expects a large McKenzie crowd in Chattanooga Friday.

(AUDIO)

Kickoff for Friday’s Class 1A state championship game between Clay County and McKenzie is at 2:00 CST.