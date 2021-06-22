McKenzie resident and Navy Chaplain serves in Newport, Rhode Island

Lt. j.g. Garrett Burns, a resident of McKenzie, is serving in Newport, Rhode Island, as a U.S. Navy reservist.

Burns is based out of Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Memphis in Millington, Tennessee, and serves in the Navy as a chaplain.

Burns moved to McKenzie in 2006, where he serves as a university chaplain.

“Living in McKenzie, I enjoy being in rural Tennessee with a college nearby so I can serve those in need,” said Burns.

Additionally, Burns cites a pivotal moment in his childhood when he knew that he was called to serve the nation.

“I was in the 8th grade on 9/11, and after watching the towers fall, I knew I wanted to serve,” said Burns.

Chaplains in the Navy hold an important leadership role within their commands. Chaplains can provide a wide array of religious services across many faiths in addition to providing counseling to service members and their families. Their mission is to minister in every echelon of command across the Navy to build personal, unit, and family readiness and strengthen spirit, moral character, and toughness.

“As a chaplain, I like the freedom we’re afforded to meet a diverse group of people,” said Burns. “I not only serve Christians, but I get to serve all faiths.”

Burns is activated for several months to the Naval Station Newport. While sometimes referred to as “weekend warriors”, Reserve sailors are an integral part of the active-duty Navy mission. Reservists work year-round to ensure readiness so that they can be integrated into active-duty command at a moment’s notice.

The support Burns provides during his time in Newport will ensure the command can meet mission while ensuring quality of life for Sailors and personnel across the installation. Naval Station Newport is the Navy’s premier site for training officers, officer candidates, senior enlisted personnel and midshipman candidates, as well as testing and evaluating advanced undersea warfare and development systems. Students attend schools here from all military services and even foreign allied militaries.

“We have a unique opportunity to experience a global perspective in ministry,” added Burns. “For me, it’s very rewarding serving people around the world.”

(Story by Stephanie Fox, Navy Office of Community Outreach)