Beginning Friday, the McKenzie Special School District is temporarily transitioning to a Distance Learning format due to a rise in COVID-19.

Director of Schools Lynn Watkins says it’s not so much the number of cases but the number of students that are required to quarantine that has made the situation unmanageable.

Watkins says face-to-face instruction will resume on Monday, August 31, and the McKenzie Special School District will monitor the number of cases locally and in the area and, if needed, will extend the closure.