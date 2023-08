A McKenzie woman is facing a meth charge following a traffic stop yesterday morning in Dresden.

Forty-seven-year-old Michelle Isbell was stopped on Highway 22 for violating the “Slow Poke” law and a window tint violation and when it was learned she was subject to a search due to a previous meth charge, the arresting officer discovered 1.3 grams of meth in her handbag.

Isbell is charged with Possession of Meth and was booked into the Weakley County Jail.