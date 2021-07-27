McKenzie woman facing meth charges after Gleason traffic stop

A McKenzie woman is facing meth charges following a traffic stop in Gleason.

Nineteen-year-old Shianne Hunt was stopped by Gleason Patrolman Joseph Bates for driving 44 in a 30 mile per hour zone.

After noticing the smell of marijuana, Patrolman Bates searched the vehicle and found a baggie in her purse weighing less than a gram, as well as a glass pipe in the center console.

Miss Hunt also had to marijuana roaches on her person which were discovered before she arrived at the Weakley County Jail.

She’s charged with Possession of Schedule II (meth), Simple Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana), and Drug Paraphernalia.