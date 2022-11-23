McKenzie’s Jackson Cassidy finalist for Mr. Football Award
McKenzie’s Jackson Cassidy is a finalist for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award, which is presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the TSSAA. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Cassidy is one of only two West Tennesssee finalists in Division I.
The awards ceremony will be Wednesday, December 7, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This is the 38th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation with a live videostream of the awards provided on the Tennessee Titans website.
2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Kumaro Brown, Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie High School
Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Jacquan Davis, Fairley High School
Josh Jackson, Tyner Academy
Zech Prince, East Robertson High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Jordan Harris, Alcoa High School
Mark Joseph, Sheffield High School
Lance Williams, Alcoa High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Gabe Borders, Macon County High School
Marcellus Jackson, Fulton High School
Walker Martinez, Anderson County High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns High School
Malaki Dowell, White County High School
Brayden Latham, West High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Justin Brown, Blackman High School
Arion Carter, Smyrna High School
Noah Vaughn, Maryville High School
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School
Kevin Finch, University School of Jackson
D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy
Charlie Robinson, Webb School of Knoxville
Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Max Carroll, Briarcrest Christian School
Caleb Hampton, Baylor School
Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Max Gilbert, Lausanne Collegiate School
Oziel Hernandez, Germantown High School
Reese Keeney, Farragut High School