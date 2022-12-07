McKenzie’s Jackson Cassidy named Class 1A Mr. Football
McKenzie’s Jackson Cassidy was named Class 1A Mr. Football at Wednesday’s Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the awards ceremony.
High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists with a committee of statewide sports writers selecting winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.
The awards were presented to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.
The Titans became sponsors of the Mr. Football Awards in 2007.
2022 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS
Division I, Class 1A
Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie
Division I, Class 2A
Josh Jackson, Tyner
Division I, Class 3A
Lance Williams, Alcoa
Division I, Class 4A
Marcellus Jackson, Fulton
Division I, Class 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Division I, Class 6A
Arion Carter, Smyrna
Division II, Class A
D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy
Division II, Class AA
Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy
Division II, Class AAA
Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Oziel Hernandez, Germantown