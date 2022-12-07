McKenzie’s Jackson Cassidy named Class 1A Mr. Football

McKenzie’s Jackson Cassidy was named Class 1A Mr. Football at Wednesday’s Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the awards ceremony.

High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists with a committee of statewide sports writers selecting winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

The awards were presented to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.

The Titans became sponsors of the Mr. Football Awards in 2007.

2022 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS

Division I, Class 1A

Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie

Division I, Class 2A

Josh Jackson, Tyner

Division I, Class 3A

Lance Williams, Alcoa

Division I, Class 4A

Marcellus Jackson, Fulton

Division I, Class 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Division I, Class 6A

Arion Carter, Smyrna

Division II, Class A

D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy

Division II, Class AA

Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy

Division II, Class AAA

Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Oziel Hernandez, Germantown