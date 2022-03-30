McLean and LaFollette go deep in Tuesdeay night trip to Southern Illinois

The UT Martin baseball team bumped up its 2022 home run accumulation to 19 Tuesday night in a return to non-conference action, meeting the Salukis of Southern Illinois for the second time in two weeks after a Skyhawk victory at home the first time around.

SIU took a 14-2 final decision as sophomore third-baseman Hunter McLean and designated hitter Wil LaFollette each went yard in the 3rd and 4th innings.

Sending one past the wall for the third time this year, McLean got the Skyhawks on the board first in the team’s eighth at-bat of the contest, repeated by LaFollette in the next frame. The latter HR from the DH represents the fourth time this spring that LaFollette has secured a home run, surging into first place on the roster.

Freshman J. Henry Hobson was given the starting role in the seven-inning affair, seeing relief from Trey Ricko, Warren Lee, and Blake Davis.

Upon exiting the midweek bout, the Skyhawks will stay on the road this weekend for the second OVC series of the season from Friday through Sunday. After opening league play versus Eastern Illinois in Martin, UTM visits SIUE for the 12th series between the two programs all-time.

First pitch in Edwardsville for Friday’s Game 1 is scheduled for 5:00.