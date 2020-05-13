Obion County’s John McMahan is among four candidates running for 76th District State Representative in the August Republican Primary.

McMahan co-owns and operates The Mobile PC Guys in Greenfield which has received multiple local and state awards including Weakley County’s 2019 Business of the Year.

He and his family attend Grace Community Church in Martin.

McMahan tells Thunderbolt Radio News why he decided to seek the State House seat.

As for what he believes is the biggest issue facing the district…

McMahan says voters in the district should vote for him because of his values and ideals.

Other Republican candidates for State Representative include Tandy Darby, Dennis Doster, and Keith Priestley.

The Republican Primary will be Thursday, August 6th.