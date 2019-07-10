A Union City school teacher, who is currently on unpaid administrative leave, has been bound over to the October term of the Grand Jury.

The case against 48 year old Mary Beth McManus was bound over by General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith on Tuesday, following a lengthy hearing at the Obion County Courthouse.

Ms. McManus was arrested on June 5th, following an investigation by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

She was charged with three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

The charges stemmed from alleged encounters with a 16-year old student in April, May and June of 2012, while Ms. McManus was a teacher at Obion County Central.

Testimony at Tuesday’s hearing came from the victim, and her friend, which included the playing of a recorded phone call with Ms. McManus.

Attorney Steve Conley is representing Ms. McManus, while Assistant District Attorney Herd Critchlow represented the victim.

Following the arrest in June, Union City Director of School’s Wes Kennedy issued a statement saying the alleged incident occurred several years ago, when the accused was not an employee of the Union City School System.

Director Kennedy’s statement went on to say Ms. McManus would remain on leave “while the investigation of the case, and the resolution of such continues”.