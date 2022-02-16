McMinn announces candidacy for Circuit Court Clerk

Courtney McMinn is announcing her candidacy for Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk in the upcoming Republican Primary Election May 3 and the General Election Aug. 9.

McMinn is a wife and mother raised in Weakley County.

She graduated from Westview High School and married her high school sweetheart Brandon McMinn 15 years ago. Brandon currently works for Skyhawk Rentals in Martin and is a member of the Sharon Fire Department. They have two children, a daughter Avery and son Brody. McMinn is very active in their school and extra curricular activities.

The family resides in Sharon and attends First Baptist Church in Martin.

McMinn’s journey in the legal and court system began in 2008 when she began in the real estate department as a legal assistant at the Law Office of Jeff Parham. In this position, she acquired her knowledge of real estate laws and the preparation of title searches and real estate documents such as Deeds and Deeds of Trust. Her duties required her to work directly with buyers, sellers, agents, bankers on a daily basis.

McMinn was later promoted to a position where she handled Parham’s billing and receivable accounts, his calendar, and all things related to the cases he was involved in. These cases ranged from criminal cases, custody and divorce, estates and conservatorships, to evictions and representing individuals and local businesses.

In 2013, she assisted in the management of Judge Parham’s campaign for Circuit Judge of the 27th Judicial District covering both Weakley and Obion Counties. In 2014, Judge Parham was elected as the Circuit Judge and McMinn served as his Judicial Assistant. In this position, she managed the Judge’s calendar, attended Court hearings in both Weakley and Obion Counties, handled all the financials for the office, prepared any and all letters, orders, and jury instructions requested by Judge Parham.

This allowed her to build a great working relationships with all involved in the local judiciary system, including Judges, the district attorney General’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, local law enforcement officials, State and County Probation officers, many private attorneys and their assistants, and the staff of the Circuit Court and General Sessions Clerk office.

McMinn was unanimously appointed Circuit Court Clerk by the Weakley County Commission after the previous clerk resigned.

She took over the office July 1, 2021, and knew from the beginning that she had found her place and became very passionate about the position.

In the short time she has been in office, she believes the office has made great strides to more efficiently serve the citizens of Weakley County.

McMinn has a total of 14 years of legal office experience and she seeks to continue this position as a public servant, out of love for the office and Weakley County.

McMinn believes that everyone who comes into the Court System deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.