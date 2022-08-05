McMinn retains office as Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk

Courtney McMinn will retain her office as Circuit Court Clerk for Weakley County.

McMinn received 2,924 votes while her challenger, Jennifer Killebrew, received 1,859 votes.

McMinn was unanimously appointed to the office by the Weakley County Commission last July after Killebrew resigned.

Following Thursday night’s election results, McMinn told Thunderbolt Radio News why she wanted to continue to serve.

(AUDIO)

She says since most citizens don’t visit her office at the courthouse, she had to introduce herself to many people.

(AUDIO)