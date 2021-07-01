McMinn sworn-in as Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk

New Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk Courtney McMinn officially took office Thursday after being sworn in at the Weakley County Courthouse.

McMinn was appointed by the Weakley County Commission earlier this week to fill out the unexpired term of Jenny Killebrew.

That term will end in August 2022.

Following her swearing-in ceremony, McMinn told Thunderbolt Radio News why she wanted the courthouse position.

Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham performed the swearing-in ceremony. McMinn had served as the Judicial Assistant for Judge Parham since 2014, and before that, was his Legal Administrative Assistant for six years.

McMinn is a graduate of Westview High School and attended UT Martin. She’s involved with both the women’s and children’s ministries at Martin First Baptist Church, and is a member and past President of the Martin Pilot Club.