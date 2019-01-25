A McNairy County man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on drug conspiracy and firearms charges.

30-year-old Joshua Tucker, of Selmer, was sentenced Thursday to a total of 25 years in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for conspiring to distribute and distributing actual methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

According to court documents, Tucker was a member of a drug conspiracy operating throughout West Tennessee from October 2016 to April 2017.

The year-long investigation led to the federal prosecution of Tucker, along with eleven other co-conspirators, who sold large amounts of methamphetamine at various locations throughout West Tennessee, including Bath Springs, Lexington, Parsons, Selmer, Reagan, Lutts, and Milledgeville and Iuka, Mississippi.

The investigation further revealed that Tucker, a convicted felon, possessed firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

The case was investigated by the DEA, TBI, West Tennessee 24th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, THP, McNairy County Counter-Drug Unit, and Selmer Police Department.