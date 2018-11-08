A McNairy County man is facing a life sentence for trafficking meth.

US Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 47-year-old Michael Jay Harris, of Finger, was sentenced in federal court Thursday.

In February of 2017, a search of Harris’ home revealed a bag containing three and a half ounces of ice methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

Following a trial in August 2018, Harris was convicted by a jury for possession of 98 grams of actual meth with the intent to distribute.

Harris had four previous drug trafficking convictions in Tennessee, and faced a mandatory life sentence as a career drug offender.

The case was investigated by the Selmer Police Department, McNairy County Sheriff’s Department, and the DEA.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...