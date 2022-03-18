McNairy County man sentenced to 15 years as an armed career criminal

A McNairy County man will spend 15 years in federal prison on drug and weapon charges.

U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. says 50-year-old Lamon Terrill Massengill, of Selmer, was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson federal court to 180 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

In October 2020, while executing a search warrant at a residence on Oak Street in Selmer, officers recovered over three grams of crack cocaine, hydrocodone pills, marijuana, and two digital scales in Massengill’s bedroom. On a chair in the bedroom, officers found an H&K 22 LR pistol loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, officers found a Revelation 22LR bolt action rifle with a round in the chamber.

Massengill admitted to being a convicted felon who could not legally possess firearms, and that the firearms in his home were for his protection.

Massengill had previously been convicted of five aggravated burglaries, two aggravated assaults, and one burglary. As a result of his prior felony convictions, he is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The case was investigated by the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department, the TBI, and FBI.