McNairy County man sentenced to five years in prison on firearm charge

A McNairy County man will spend five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. says 26-year-old Terrell Deshaun Harris, of Adamsville, was sentenced February 22 in Jackson federal court to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to information presented in court, on January 25, 2021, McNairy County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Leapwood-Enville Road in Adamsville where the victim said Harris had assaulted her and left their home in her vehicle.

A short time later, an Adamsville Police officer stopped the vehicle on Old Stage Road and while waiting for the original officers to arrive on the scene, Harris informed the officer that he had a firearm and marijuana in the vehicle.

Officers later found a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and 12 grams of crystal meth (“ice”) in two small bags in the glove compartment. Marijuana was also found in the console of the vehicle.

Having prior convictions, Harris was prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

At his sentencing, Chief Judge S. Thomas Anderson rejected Harris’ claim that the meth for his personal use and determined Harris had the firearm in connection with the felony offense of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver in violation of Tennessee law.

The case was investigated by the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Adamsville Police Department, FBI, and ATF.