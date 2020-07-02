Judge Chris McNeill and attorney Jenny Hines will be on the November ballot for Kentucky’s First District Court of Appeals.

McNeill, who is a Fulton County High School graduate, is currently the appointed judge for the Court of Appeals, replacing Judge Shea Nickell.

Nickell was elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court last year.

In the Kentucky Primary race, McNeill received 35,375 votes, with Hines receiving 26,334.

A third candidate, C. Rene’ Williams had 16,642.

The November election winner will serve the unexpired term of Judge Nickell.