The restoration of a landmark hotel in Fulton, now includes plans for a major expansion project on Commercial Avenue.

Jeff Campbell, the owner of The Meadows Hotel, brought the the hotel back to the community, after its beginning in 1901 and destruction in two fires.

Campbell spoke with Thunderbolt News this week, and said the success of the hotel has prompted a need to expand.

Campbell explained about the current facility, and the proposed plans for the future.

With expansion already in order after approximately one year in business, Campbell admitted that the hotel may have exceeded some expectations.

Campbell said the new construction will begin next year, with the return of the builders of the current site.

The expansion project will bring many new benefits to the City of Fulton, which includes additional employees, along with additional alcohol, food, payroll and property taxes.

