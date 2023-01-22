Meagan Prince Elliott Honored as Westview Legend

During the Westview-Obion Central basketball games Saturday, Westview High School recognized Dr. Meagan Prince Elliott for her accomplishments in softball and retired her jersey as a Westview legend. Elliott is a 2013 Westview graduate. Joining Elliott for the presentation were her middle school coaches Stacey and Lee Ussery, pitching coach Steve Reynolds, and high school coaches J.B. Suiter and Jessica Hightower.

As a Westview Lady Charger, Elliott recorded a three-year ERA of 0.55. She was a member of the 2010 team that advanced to the state tournament, as well as a three-time All-District team selection and was named to the All-Region team twice. In 2013, Elliott was the Jackson Sun Pitcher of the Year and Class AA Tennessee Miss Softball. She was also named to the West Tennessee All-Decade softball team. Her achievements include breaking the school record for strikeouts in a season and recording 22 strikeouts in an eight-inning game against Crockett County. Elliott earned a scholarship to play collegiate softball at the University of Kentucky.

While at Kentucky, Elliott compiled an overall record of 63-27 with nine saves and a 2.37 career ERA. She was the first UK pitcher to throw three no-hitters in a single season. Elliott received Kentucky Rookie of the Year honors and in her junior and senior seasons was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. She was also recognized as SEC Pitcher of the Week. Elliott’s records rank in the top ten of UK softball history in saves, ERA, wins, strikeouts, appearances, innings pitched, opponent batting average and games started.

Meagan Prince Elliott earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural and medical biotechnology from the University of Kentucky in 2017 and her doctoral degree in veterinary medicine from the University of Tennessee in 2022. Dr. Elliott and her husband David live in Rochester, N.Y., where she practices as a veterinarian.

Elliott is the 12th Charger athlete honored as a Westview legend, joining Danny Walker, Kenneth Edwards, Chris Hogard, Chad Clifton, Justin Harrell, Rafael Hill, Kendall Cavin, Latoya Bellamy, Amber Rechis, Shaylon Robb and Adam Reinhard. A replica of Elliott’s softball jersey is now displayed on the legends wall in the Westview High School gymnasium.