Union City students begin the first of three weeks away from the classroom, due to COVID-19 and Spring Break.

To help alleviate issues surrounding the state mandated closing, the school system will now be preparing meals daily.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Communications Director Mike Hutchens explained the feeding project.

Hutchens said the effort is being made possible with the help of school staff and food service employees.

With the food project, Hutchens said the students will receive a good meal, along with the needed nutrition.

Teachers will be at the schools from 8:00 until 12:00, with delivery to start at 10:30.

There are approximately 1,700 students in the Union City School System.