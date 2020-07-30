A medical condition caused a one vehicle accident in Union City on Wednesday, which claimed the life of a South Fulton man.

Police reports said 68 year old Micheal Ray McNeely was pronounced deceased at the scene, after his 2014 Dodge truck left the roadway and struck a mobile home on South Everett Boulevard.

Witnesses said McNeely’s truck left the roadway, after turning off of West Reelfoot Avenue, and ran through a fence before coming to a stop.

He was taken by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital.

The Obion County Coroner ruled the cause of McNeely’s death occurred from a medical condition.