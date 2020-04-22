Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is among a small number of governors preparing to reopen their states for business next week.

During his media briefing Wednesday, Governor Lee said he relied on medical data such as, symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations, as well as key economic data to make his decision to reboot the state’s economy next week.

Earlier this week, Governor Lee announced he would not be extending the state’s “Safer at Home” order set to expire April 30th and also said a number of businesses would reopen as early as Monday.