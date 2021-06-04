Medical Residency Program Places Doctors in Rural Tennessee Hospitals

A bill from the latest Tennessee General Assembly will allow rural hospitals to add needed doctors to their staff.

The “Medical Residency Program” was part of Governor Bill Lee’s budget to assist rural hospitals.

During the Obion County Legislative Breakfast, held in Union City, 24th District State Senator John Stevens explained the benefit of the program.(AUDIO)

Senator Stevens said the hope of the bill is to keep the health providers in the smaller communities.(AUDIO)

Senator Stevens said the bill was approved at $5.5 million dollars, with a recurring increase.