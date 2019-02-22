A special called meeting was held Friday morning in Hickman, to discuss the issues surrounding a landslide on Church and Buchanan Street.

City Commissioners approved for interim City Manager Cubb Stokes to be the agent for the city, in the event funding is obtained to repair the slide.

During the meeting, Stokes also informed the public that sight-seeing at the location has now been stopped.

Stokes said barricades have been installed at the site, with safety being an issue near the slide area.

Those who do not abide by the barricades may be cited by law enforcement officers.

The City of Hickman, and Fulton County government, have issued a state of emergency, with hopes of securing funding to repair the slide.

The damage is located near a vacant home, and the fellowship hall and parsonage of the Methodist Church.