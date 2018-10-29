A heavy turnout is expected tonight at a special meeting of the Weakley County Public Safety Committee as it hears from the providers bidding for ambulance services in Weakley County.

Baptist Healthcare, Weakley County Ambulance Service, and West Tennessee Healthcare are the three entities bidding for the contract.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says each ambulance service entity give about a 15 minute presentation of their organization and proposal and answer any questions regarding their submitted proposals.

Tonight’s meeting is open to the public and citizens are urged to attend, submit questions, and learn about each entity.

The meeting begins at 5:30 in the conference room at the Weakley County Department of Finance building in Dresden.

