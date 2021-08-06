Mega-Millions and Powerball Combined Jackpots Over $400 Million

Lottery jackpots for the Mega-Millions and Powerball drawings have surpassed a combined $400 million dollars.

Tonight’s Mega-Millions drawing will be for $191 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could choose to accept the cash-option value of $139.8 million dollars before taxes.

On Saturday night, the Powerball drawing has grown to $226 million dollars.

A ticket matching all six numbers in this drawing could walk away with a lump sum payout of $164.8 million dollars before taxes.