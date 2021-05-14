Mega-Millions and Powerball Lottery Games Over $600 Million Dollars

Two big lottery jackpots, played across the nation, are now nearing three-quarters of a billion dollars.

The Mega-Millions lottery drawing for tonight has grown to $430 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could choose to take a cash option payout of $291.1 million dollars before taxes.

On Saturday night, the Powerball drawing will be for $183 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could walk away with a one-time lump sum payout of $127.4 million dollars before taxes.

Both lottery games are played in Tennessee and Kentucky.