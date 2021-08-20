Mega-Millions and Powerball Lottery Games Still Growing

After multiple weeks of no grand prize winning tickets being sold, the lottery jackpots for the Mega-Millions and Powerball games continue to climb.

Tonight the Mega-Millions drawing will be for $256 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in tonight’s drawing, that person could take the cash option payout of $185.6 million dollars.

On Saturday night, the Powerball drawing will be for $290 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could accept a lump sum payout of $209.2 million dollars before taxes.