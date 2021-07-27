Mega-Millions and Powerball Lottery Jackpots Climbing

Lottery jackpots for two games played in Tennessee and Kentucky continue to rise.

Tuesday night’s Mega-Millions lottery game has grown to $153 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could accept the one-time lump sum payout of $110.1 million dollars.

On Wednesday night, the Powerball lottery jackpot will be $186 million dollars.

A winning ticket in this draw could take home the cash option value of $134.6 million dollars before taxes.