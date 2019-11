The Mega-Millions lottery jackpot continues to climb after multiple weeks of no grand prize winning tickets being sold.

Friday night’s drawing will now be for $178 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in Friday’s drawing, that person could choose to accept a lump sum payout of $117.9 million dollars before taxes.

The Mega-Millions lottery game is played in 44 states, that include both Tennessee and Kentucky.