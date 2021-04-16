Mega-Millions Jackpot Increases to $240 Million Dollars

After no grand prize winning ticket was sold in Tuesday nights drawing, the Mega-Millions lottery jackpot continues to rise.

Tonight, lottery players can purchase tickets for a jackpot drawing of $240 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in tonight’s drawing, that person could choose to accept a one time, lump sum payout of $162.6 million dollars before taxes.

The Mega-Millions lottery game is played in both Tennessee and Kentucky.