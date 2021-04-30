Mega-Millions Jackpot Over $300 Million Dollars

Lottery players across the nation are buying tickets for a huge jackpot tonight.

The Mega-Millions lottery game has grown to $319 million dollars, after multiple weeks without a grand prize winning ticket being sold.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in tonight’s drawing, that person could choose to take a one-time, lump sum payout of $218.7 million dollars before taxes.

The Mega-Millions lottery is played in 44 states, including Tennessee and Kentucky.