Mega-Millions Jackpot Surpasses $800 Million Dollars

The Mega-Millions lottery jackpot has now exceeded three-quarters of a billion dollars.

Tonight’s drawing will be for $810 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in tonight’s drawing, that person could choose to take the cash option payout of $470.1 million dollars before taxes.

The lottery jackpot remains the third highest in Mega-Millions history, trailing a $1-billion dollars drawing in January of 2021, and the all-time record $1.5-billion dollar drawing in October of 2018.

Mega-Millions is played in both Tennessee and Kentucky.