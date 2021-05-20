Mega-Millions Lottery Game Now Over Half-a-Billion Dollars

The Mega-Millions lottery jackpot has now surpassed a half-a-billion dollars.

After no grand prize winning ticket was sold for Tuesday’s drawing, Friday night’s jackpot has grown to $515 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in the Friday drawing, that person could choose to accept a lump sum payout of $346.3 million dollars before taxes.

The Mega-Millions lottery game is played in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.