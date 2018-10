The Mega-Millions lottery game has now increased to the second largest jackpot in lottery history, at $1-billion dollars.

Should a single ticket now match all six numbers in tonights drawing, that person would be eligible for a cash option payout of $565.5 million dollars before taxes.

The Powerball Lottery jackpot is also growing after no winner on Wednesday night.

Saturday’s drawing will now be for $430 million dollars, with a cash option payout for a single ticket of $248 million dollars.

