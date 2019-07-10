The livelihood of the Ken-Tenn EMS Ambulance Service is now in the hands of local residents.

Starting on July 1st, city residents in Hickman, Fulton and South Fulton, along with those in the rural areas of Fulton County, saw an ambulance fee increase on their utility bill.

The increase was initiated to save a service, which has struggled to stay financially sound.

Hickman City Clerk Donna Haney spoke with Thunderbolt News about the billing changes, and those who opt to not pay the voluntary fee.

Ms. Haney said the increase has caused concerns for many on fixed incomes, but added the membership is necessary to provide the possible life-saving service.

By law, the ambulance collection can only be on a volunteer basis, with the City of Hickman collecting from approximately 70-percent of their residents.