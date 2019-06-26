A memorial and poker run is planned for next month for a Paris man whose body was found last week after being reported missing.

The body of 50-year-old David Shipton, Jr. and his wrecked motorcycle were discovered last Thursday afternoon near 11-mile marker on Highway 89 between Dresden and Sharon.

Shipton was reported missing on June 14th.

A memorial service and poker run have been set for July 20th with Bowlin Funeral Home of Dresden in charge of the arrangements.

Details of the poker run will be announced at a later date.

(photo: Bowlin Funeral Home)