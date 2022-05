A Memorial Day ceremony was held in Hickman on Monday at the Veterans Monument located in the city cemetery.

Guest speakers, and the laying of a wreath at monument, highlighted the event.

The Hickman monument includes the names of 91 Fulton County soldiers, who lost their lives in the line of duty during World War I and II, the Korean War and Vietnam.

Photos from the ceremony have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.