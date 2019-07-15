Family and friends will pay final respects this weekend for a local motorcyclist who lost his life in an accident last month in Weakley County.

A memorial run honoring David Shipton, Jr., of Dresden, will be held Saturday with several stops planned along the way.

Shipton wrecked his motorcycle on Highway 89 between Dresden and Sharon in the early morning hours of June 15th.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 11:00 at American Legion Post #55 in Martin, with the Memorial Run following the service.

The Memorial Run includes a slow roll past Shipton’s home outside Dresden, followed by stops in Gleason and Sharon, with the final stop at the site of Shipton’s wreck at mile marker 11 on Highway 89 for a brief prayer and the placing of a cross with a placard at the location.