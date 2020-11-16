A memorial service for UT Martin men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart will be held Sunday at 3:00 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

The event is open to the public, who are asked to follow mask and social distancing guidelines. All guests will be required to enter through the main entrance doors of the facility, located off Pat Head Summitt Drive.

Stewart passed away suddenly on Sunday at the age of 50. He’s survived by his wife Cheryl, his sons Anthony and Parker, and his daughter Skylar.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and raised in Akron, Ohio, Stewart was the 10th head coach in UT Martin men’s basketball history. He started in that role during the 2016-17 season, a year where the Skyhawks tied a school record with 22 victories.

Overall, Stewart coached five All-OVC performers during his four-year tenure as UT Martin head coach.

He was part of history in 2017 when he guided the Skyhawks to their first-ever home postseason victory with a win in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.