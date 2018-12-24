AP -Police records show that the vast majority of homicides that occurred in Memphis this year were the result of gunfire.

The Commercial Appeal reports that 176 deaths were ruled homicides in Memphis between January 1st and December 19th, based on Memphis police records.

Reports indicate 90 percent of those homicides were gun-related.

One church recently held a vigil for victims, with nearly 200 people attending at the fellowship hall of First Congregational Church.

Each of the more than 100 flickering candles held by the vigil participants represented a Memphis man, woman or child killed by gun violence in 2018.