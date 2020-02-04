The National Basketball Association named Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, as the Western Conference “Coach of the Month” for January.

This marks the first career “Coach of the Month” award for the 35 year old Jenkins, who is the youngest person to earn the honors since 2005.

Jenkins guided the Grizzlies to an (11-4) January record, which included a seven game winning streak, a (7-1) record at home, and a new single month franchise record of almost 119 per game.

Memphis is currently (25-25) on the year, and are vying for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.