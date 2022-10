Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Morant and Bane also had seven assists each, as the Grizzlies improved to (3-1) on the year.

Bane was 14 of 21 overall and 8 of 11 from 3-point range, the eight 3-pointers a career-high.

Santi Aldama also scored 17 points for Memphis.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each scored 37 points for the Nets