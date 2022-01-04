Memphis Hillcrest Fined After Leaving Floor During Obion County Game

Memphis Hillcrest is facing fines of $750 after leaving the floor against Obion County Central in the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament.

The team left the floor with forty-seconds remaining before halftime, after coach Chris Adams was ejected from the game for arguing calls from game officials.

Adams was given two technical fouls after the TSSAA referee report stated he was “very vocal” and “not happy” with explanations on calls.

The report said at one time, coach Adams ran onto the floor and down the sidelines in the second quarter to contest a foul call.

Three Hillcrest players were also ejected from the game, and will not be allowed to play in the next two scheduled games.

TSSAA reports said coach Adams was assessed a $500 fine for pulling his players off the floor, with the school given a $250 fine due to Adams ejection.

Obion County was ahead in the game 36-19, and were awarded the win after Hillcrest players left the floor.