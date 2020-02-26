A Memphis man was arrested after crashing his vehicle in Fulton.

Police reports said officers were called after a Ford F-150 truck had struck a utility poll and left the scene.

Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of McDonald’s, on the Middle Road, with 50 year old Frederick Depriest standing outside the vehicle.

Reports said officers found Depriest unsteady on his feet, with a strong odor of alcohol present.

Depriest confessed to drinking whiskey during the day, and told officers he thought he was in Dyersburg.

He was arrested on charges leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence, criminal mischief and possession of an open alcoholic beverage.