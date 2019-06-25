Jackson police say a Memphis man, with an extensive criminal history, has been arrested in the murder of a teenager.

Police reports said 35 year old Eugene Richmond has been taken into custody in connection with the Sunday shooting of 18 year old Isaiah Day.

Investigations indicate Richmond arrived in Jackson Sunday morning in a car stolen from Memphis.

Officers now say Day was not thought to be involved in the car theft, but was in the vehicle with Richmond just before 9:30 in the morning.

As Day was exiting the car on the parking lot of a business on Hollywood Drive, Richmond reportedly shot him and fled in the vehicle.

The report said the stolen car was located in a rest area off I-40 in Madison County, with Richmond later taken into custody when calls were made about an armed individual attempting to steal a vehicle at Commerce Center Circle.

Richmond is anticipated to be charged with murder and attempted car theft on Wednesday.

He has previous convictions in Shelby County for aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter and three counts of auto burglary.