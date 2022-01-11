Memphis Man Arrested in Union City on Kidnapping and Assault Charges

A Memphis man has been arrested in Union City on charges of kidnapping and assault.

Union City police reports said 26 year old Carl Crump turned himself in on Saturday, and was charged with four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police reports said officers responded to Reelfoot Marathon on January 4th, where a female said her boyfriend, identified as Crump, held her and her three kids at gun point from Lake County to Union City.

The victim said Crump became irate in Lake County after she did not cook his supper.

Reports said Crump cocked the gun and told the female to take him to Union City, with a threat of harm to her and the children if she failed to do so.

After dropping him off near Nash and Melrose Street, the nine-month pregnant victim was later taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital for minor injuries she had received to her head and stomach.