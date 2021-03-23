Memphis man charged with attempted murder in Weakley County Court Wednesday

A Memphis man charged with shooting a Dresden man in the neck and holding his elderly mother at gunpoint in 2019 appears in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday.

On March 15, 2019, 29-year-old Keylon Deandre Weaver was captured in Union City by U.S. Marshals and the Union City Police Department after an eight-hour manhunt.

According to Steve Howe, who was the Dresden Police Chief at the time, the manhunt began after Weaver kicked in the door of a house on Rucker Drive in Dresden and shot Mark Hoy in the neck.

Weaver then held Hoy’s 84-year-old mother at gunpoint until Hoy handed over $2,000 dollars and Weaver fled the scene on foot.

Weaver was a federal fugitive at the time and had just been released from prison.

Weaver is charged with Second-Degree Attempted Murder and Aggravated Burglary.