March 23, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Memphis man charged…

Memphis man charged with attempted murder in Weakley County Court Wednesday

Memphis man charged with attempted murder in Weakley County Court Wednesday

A Memphis man charged with shooting a Dresden man in the neck and holding his elderly mother at gunpoint in 2019 appears in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday.

On March 15, 2019, 29-year-old Keylon Deandre Weaver was captured in Union City by U.S. Marshals and the Union City Police Department after an eight-hour manhunt.

According to Steve Howe, who was the Dresden Police Chief at the time, the manhunt began after Weaver kicked in the door of a house on Rucker Drive in Dresden and shot Mark Hoy in the neck.

Weaver then held Hoy’s 84-year-old mother at gunpoint until Hoy handed over $2,000 dollars and Weaver fled the scene on foot.

Weaver was a federal fugitive at the time and had just been released from prison.

Weaver is charged with Second-Degree Attempted Murder and Aggravated Burglary.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology