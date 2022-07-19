Memphis man charged with making threats on judge, prosecutor

A Memphis man is charged with making threats against a judge and prosecutor in Davidson County.

Thirty-three-year-old Bobby Terrell Harris is charged with two counts of Retaliation for Past Action after he contacted the Administrative Office of the Courts and threatened the lives of the judge and prosecutor handling his case.

Harris was arrested June 21st in Shelby County on unrelated charges.

On July 14th, Harris was transported to the Davidson County Jail, where he’s being held on a $56,000 bond.